Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's statement that the Congress party "is not the Gandhi family but an idea on which India was built", Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the Gandhi family has built the Congress party for its own sake and not for India as she claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday had said that the Congress party "is not the Gandhi family" but an idea on which India was built, adding that the Gandhi family is "irrelevant" but the idea on which it is based is still alive.

Reacting to this, Subhash told ANI, "The recent statement of Priyanka Gandhi could be termed as a 'false manifestation as the Gandhi family' and has built its family structure on it. The Gandhi family has built the Congress party for its own sake, not for India as she claimed. The Gandhi family is not at all irrelevant though, it is relevant only for the Congress party. People kept their trust in the Congress party and its flag as it holds colour similarities with the national flag and patronized it for decades."

"Now, a situation has arrived for the Gandhi family to explain to people that the Gandhi family and Congress party is different. Priyanka Gandhi should remember that people were not ready to believe whatever the Gandhi family was saying all these years," the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader further said, "The Congress party had built its structure on Hindu-Muslim politics using pseudo-secularism card, but I believe that their time has come. Congress would collapse like a house of playing cards in the upcoming state elections in various states."

Subhash said: "BJP national president JP Nadda has rightly said that the Congress has no shame as it was fighting against CPI(M) in Kerala, while in alliance with CPM in West Bengal. The Congress party would find no base in any one of the five poll-bound states." (ANI)

