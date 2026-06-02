India News | Gandhi Family's Trust and Guidance Defined My Political Career: DK Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Gandhi family for their role in shaping his political journey, a day ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as the state's next Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said the Gandhi family had influenced his political career not only through leadership but also through the trust and encouragement they extended to him over the years.

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"The Gandhi family has played a defining role in my political journey, not merely through leadership, but through the faith they placed in me at different stages of my life," Shivakumar said.

Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's impact on his early political career, Shivakumar said Rajiv Gandhi recognised his potential as a young worker and inspired him to dedicate himself to public service.

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https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2061666802472808500

He also praised Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, saying her support during difficult phases of his political life taught him the true meaning of leadership. "True leaders do not stand by you only during moments of success; they stand beside you during your most difficult times," he said.

Shivakumar further described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a constant source of guidance and inspiration, highlighting his commitment to democratic values and inclusive politics. He also acknowledged Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her warmth, accessibility and encouragement towards party workers.

"As someone who began as a grassroots worker and has been entrusted today with the responsibility of leading Karnataka, I remain profoundly grateful for their trust and encouragement," Shivakumar said, adding that he would continue working towards building a progressive, inclusive and prosperous Karnataka.

His remarks come ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru on June 3 at 4 pm.

Meanwhile, political activity intensified in New Delhi as Congress leaders deliberated on the formation of the new Karnataka cabinet. Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge amid speculation over ministerial appointments and the composition of the new government.

Senior Congress leaders are expected to finalise the first list of ministers before the swearing-in ceremony. According to party sources, around 10 ministers are likely to take oath alongside Shivakumar, while the remaining cabinet berths may be filled after the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)