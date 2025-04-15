Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to conduct a comprehensive review of the planning and preparedness to ensure adequate and easily accessible drinking water for citizens during the summer, a release said.

To ensure adequate water supply to the people, the CM directed effective coordination between the Water Supply Department, Water Resources Department, and Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam.

Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, Minister of State Mukesh Patel, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Minister's Advisor Rathore, Narmada Nigam CMD Mukesh Puri, and Additional Chief Secretary (Narmada) CV Som, along with other senior secretaries, attended the meeting.

A presentation made before the Chief Minister during the meeting outlined the current status of the state's reservoirs and the initiatives undertaken by the Water Supply Department to ensure the easy availability of drinking water to the public.

Water from 62 reservoirs across the state has been reserved exclusively for drinking purposes. Additionally, the release informed that 207 reservoirs, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam, collectively hold a water storage capacity of 14,269.73 million cubic meters.

CM Patel specifically directed the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam to ensure an adequate supply of Narmada water in the Vallabhipur Branch Canal to meet the needs of the Saurashtra region. He also emphasised the need to fill the Tappar Dam from the Narmada Canal as required throughout the year to prevent any drinking water shortages in the Kutch district.

According to details provided by the Water Supply Department, out of a total of 18,152 villages/292 towns in the state, drinking water is supplied to 15,720 villages/251 towns through approximately 372 group schemes.

Of these, 10,659 villages/190 towns are covered under Narmada-based schemes, while 5,061 villages and 61 towns receive water through other dam-based schemes.

In addition, a 24x7 control room and toll-free number 1916 have been set up in Gandhinagar to monitor the water supply situation. Principal Secretary (Water Supply) Shahmeena Husain provided details of the 119 teams appointed for hand pump repairs during the meeting.

CM Bhupendra Patel also held discussions with Narmada Nigam CMD Mukesh Puri regarding the planning and measures needed to ensure a consistent supply of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam. Water Resources Secretary Vyas and other concerned officials were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

