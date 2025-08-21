Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, devotees are thronging to local markets to purchase idols of Lord Ganesha. The demand for idols of various sizes and designs is high, with sellers reporting a significant increase in sales compared to previous years.

Nitesh, a devotee from Bowenpally, noted that he has been celebrating the festival for 40 years and said, "Every year we buy a 7-foot Ganesh idol. However, this year the prices are exorbitant, with sellers quoting around ₹34,000 for a 7-foot idol and even ₹35,000 for a 1-foot idol. Last year, the prices were relatively lower."

Also Read | Is Government Collecting Toll Tax on 2-Wheelers on National Highways & Expressways? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim in Viral Video, Reiterates Motorcycle Exemption on NHAI-Operated Roads.

Arjun, another devotee from Ramnagar, said, "We came here to book a Ganesh idol for Ganesh Chaturthi. We have been placing Ganesh idols in our home since my school time. We want to buy a 5-foot Ganesh idol, and after visiting nearby shops, we have finalised the idol we want to purchase. The idols here are beautiful, and we are excited to celebrate the festival."

Ganesh idol sellers are also pleased with the purchase this year. Chandu Goud, a Ganesh Idol seller, mentioned the response he has received and said, "We have been selling Ganesh idols for two years, and we have received an overwhelming response from devotees. Our sales have been increasing every year. We have a wide variety of Ganesh idols in our shop, with different rates for different idols."

Also Read | Vice President Elections 2025: INDIA Bloc Nominee Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination in Presence of Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi, Top INDIA Bloc Leaders in Attendance (Watch).

Chandu also mentioned the sales he had made to other countries and added, "We have sent Ganesh idols to eight countries. The price of the idol depends on its size and intricacy. We source our idols from Pune and Mumbai, and we have around 250 varieties in our shop."

Venkatesh, another Ganesh Idol seller, highlighted the varied forms of idols he sells and said, "We have around 250 types of Ganesh idols in our shop, sourced from Mumbai, Pune, and Solapur. We have been selling these idols for two years, and we have idols ranging from 1 foot to 13 feet in height. We have various models, including Shivaji and other varieties."

He further added, "The prices of the idols start from ₹1,500 and go up to ₹1 lakh. Many of our customers from last year have returned to purchase idols again, including those from Nizamabad, Siddipet, and Karimnagar."

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on Wednesday, August 27. It is a Hindu festival which celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God Ganesh. The festival involves installation of Ganesha's murtis in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)