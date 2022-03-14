Panaji (Goa) [India], March 14 (ANI): Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai on Monday administered oath to BJP MLA Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly at Raj Bhavan.

Gaonkar will preside over the Assembly during the swearing-in of the newly-elected MLAs of Goa.

Gaonkar won the election from the Sanvordem Assembly seat. The state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony of Gaonkar.

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 to facilitate swearing-in of the new MLAs.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. (ANI)

