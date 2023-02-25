Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) The Gurugram police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in looting people in the garb of providing escort services with the arrest of three people.

A mobile phone and Rs 2,500 cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested trio, including a woman, was produced before a city court on Saturday which remanded them into two-day police custody.

According to police, the accused Pradeep alias Prince (22), Neeraj (21) and Isha alias Chinky (22) operated the escort services through a mobile application. The accused had been active in the Delhi-NCR area for about a year, they said.

The gang had recently robbed a 17-year-old boy who had contacted them through the app. The gang members allegedly reached the boy's place in Badshahpur area and looted him of cash worth Rs 4,500 and other valuables, police said.

The matter came to light after the boy's father filed a complaint at the Badshahpur police station on February 22 and the investigation was assigned to Crime Unit, Sector 39.

A team of the Crime Unit led by In-charge Inspector Pankaj Kumar held the accused Friday night, a police officer said.

"The gang used to call the customers to their place or go to the venue of the latter's choice, and later looted them. Apart from the incident in Badshahpur area, the gang members have confessed to many other incidents. The leader of the gang is currently lodged in jail. We are conducting raids to nab the other members of the gang," ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

