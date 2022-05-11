Indore, May 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in the illegal making and selling of firearms by arresting three persons who were allegedly involved in manufacturing these weapons, a senior police officer said.

Police seized 15 pistols and 590 half-made barrels of these firearms from the gang members.

On a tip-off, police arrested one Akaal Singh, crime branch DCP Nimish Agrawal told reporters.

On leads provided by Singh, police arrested Prem Singh alias Golu and Krishnakant Jha who manufactured gun barrels illegally, Agrawal said.

The gang used to manufacture gun barrels in Indore and illegal firearms in far-off areas situated in Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani and Khandwa districts. These weapons were then supplied in various states, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

