Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Police on Monday busted a Delhi-based gang of chain snatchers and arrested four people, an official said.

Indirapuram circle DSP Anshu Jain said the gang was active in Delhi-NCR.

Those arrested have been identified as Rizwan, the gang leader, Khalid, Arif, and Asif.

The police have recovered nine gold chains, two country-made pistols and two knives from their possession.

During interrogation, Rizwan told the police that he used to sell the stolen chains to a goldsmith in Kondli.

Later, Sunder Lal, the goldsmith, was also apprehended, the DSP added.

