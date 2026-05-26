India News | Ganga Expressway Now Operational, Best Technology Used in Its Construction: Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Ganga Expressway is now operational and said it has been constructed using world-class technology.

He also said that Prayagraj has emerged as the King of pilgrimage sites.

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The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the newly-built municipal corporation house hall and foundation stone-laying ceremony for multiple development projects, Yogi Adityanath said Prayagraj has been liberated from terror, from mafia rule, and from hooliganism.

"Prayagraj has emerged as the King of pilgrimage sites...but nine years ago, an atmosphere of fear and terror had been created. There was anarchy, hooliganism and intimidation. The lands of merchants and public properties were routinely encroached upon. Anarchy reigned supreme, and development had come to a complete standstill," he said.

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"Today, Prayagraj has been liberated from terror, from mafia rule, and from hooliganism. Now, whether it is a young woman or a merchant, anyone in Prayagraj can step out safely at any time, and no one would dare to have the audacity to harass them. If anyone does, they will certainly pay the price for it...the double-engine govt will provide security, and it will also achieve the goals of good governance," he added.

He also talked about the industrial corridors are being established in the state.

"The Ganga Expressway is now operational. We have constructed this highway using world-class technology...drive on it once, and even at a speed of 120 km/h, it will feel as though you are sitting in a stationary vehicle. We have deployed the very best technology available globally in its construction. Industrial corridors are being established," he said.

"We have sanctioned Rs 1000 crore rupees for the construction of a four-lane bridge across the River Ganga...other development initiatives for this region are also in the pipeline, specifically, the Phaphamau bridge is set to be constructed," he added. (ANI)

He further said the "double-engine government" would continue to ensure security and achieve the goals of good governance in the state. (ANI)

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