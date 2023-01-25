New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A specialist in genetic medicine at a leading private hospital in Delhi has been chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri award this year, officials said.

The Padma awards were announced by the government on Wednesday.

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav Among Padma Winners to be Honoured on Republic Day 2023.

I C Verma, advisor, Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been selected for the Padma Shri award this year, the hospital said in a statement.

He is a specialist in genetic medicine, it said.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2023 Winners: Singer Vani Jayaram Gets Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri for Kalyana Sundaram Pillai.

He has been chosen for the award in medicine category from Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)