Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): The sound of 'sannai' (clarinet) announces the presence of the 'ox show players' in andhra Pradesh.

They are nomads from Gangireddula community and earning their livelihood by 'ox shows' for decades in Andhra Pradesh.

People immediately go to them on hearing 'sannai', givving them money and clacking selfies with them. However, the performers do not even have enough money to get proper food.

Some of us think it's their business to earn money but they do not get enough money to make their both ends meet.

They have been in the same situation since Independence.

It has been alleged that the present of previous governments paid any heed to lifting their living standard.

Though they are nomads, 26 Gangireddula families got voting right in the past. An old man once saw them in Acharya Parlapalli village of Ojili mandal and gave them some space in the village where they got right to franchise for Srikalahasti Assembly constituency.

Politicians make tall claims of upgrading the living standard of these families but forget after elections.

Venkateswarlu from Gangireddula community said, "We belong to the tribe of Gangireddus and are from Tirupati district. My father used to live in Prakasam district. Although we have appealed to the leaders of various parties they ignored us. At the time of election, they come looking for us, askingus to vote for them. But no one really cares about us and our families."

Venkayamma, a female member of this community, said, "We face several difficulties as we have to earn our livelihood with ox on the streets of nearby towns and cities. At night, we set up small tents outside the village and live in them. We often face problems taking a bath. We have no money to send our kids to schools." (ANI)

