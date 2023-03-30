New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Muntzeer Tyagi, a gangster of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Hussain gang, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Khurja on Wednesday by Delhi police special cell, said a police official.

The accused identified as Muntzeer was absconding for more than three years in a case of MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act). Muntzeer was also declared proclaimed offender and two more cases of abduction and extortion are registered against him in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said, the police were informed about the movement of Muntzeer Tyagi, who was frequently changing his hideouts in Uttar Pradesh to avoid arrest.

The arrested accused along with other associates of his gang is involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, hurt, criminal intimidation, Arms Act etc. in Delhi, the DCP said. (ANI)

