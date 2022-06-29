Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) AAP MLA and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the mastermind behind the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was being given the status of a "VVIP".

It was reported in the media that police personnel have been deputed on "VVIP" duty in Amritsar where the gangster was produced in a court, he said.

"The gangster is being given the status of VVIP. It is being glamourised so much that it can promote gangster culture,” Singh, the MLA from the Amritsar North assembly constituency, said during the Zero Hour.

He said the Amritsar police should be directed to immediately stop glorifying the gangster.

Earlier, Singh had served as the Inspector General of Organised Crime Control Unit of the Punjab Police. He took premature retirement from the police service last year and later joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Amritsar Police had produced Bishnoi in a court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, last year.

He was sent to eight-day police remand.

Gangster Bishnoi has been brought to Punjab from the Tihar Jail in Delhi for questioning in connection with the murder of Moosewala that took place last month.

According to the Punjab Police, Bishnoi had admitted that he was the "mastermind" behind the killing of Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.

