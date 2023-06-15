Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): A court in Lucknow on Wednesday, granted a three-day remand of the accused in Gangster Jeeva's murder case to the Wazirganj Police.

The police, however, had sought a five-day remand from the court. Chief Justice Magistrate, Harikesh Pandey, granted the remand starting from morning, 10:00 am, June 15 to the evening, 5:00 pm, June 17.

The 25-year-old man Vijay Yadav aka Anand Yadav was arrested for allegedly killing gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva.

Last Wednesday, Vijay Yadav was nabbed soon after he opened fire on Sanjeev Maheshwari on the court premises in Lucknow. Maheshwari died on the spot.

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the UP Police to investigate the murder said that during questioning, assailant Vijay Yadav said that he was offered money to kill Maheswari from one Aslam, who he met in Nepal recently. Yadav claimed that Aslam's brother Atif, who is lodged in a Lucknow jail, had been "harassed" by Maheswari.

"According to Vijay, Aslam told him that Sanjeev Maheshwari was harassing his brother Atif in jail and had once pulled his beard. Vijay Yadav also told police that Aslam offered to pay him Rs 20 lakh if he eliminates Sanjeev Maheshwari," an officer involved in the probe said.

On the basis of information revealed by Yadav, the SIT is now collecting details of Atif and Aslam.

Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, a close aide of Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, was shot at Lucknow Civil Court on June 7. The officials later informed that Jeeva had succumbed to his injuries.

Jeeva was accused in the murder of BJP leader, Brahm Dutt Dwivedi, in 1997 and was brought to the court for a hearing in connection with the case. He was involved with several infamous gangs and carried out several criminal activities for almost three decades. Later, he was an active member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

It was revealed that the assailant made his way inside the court campus, taking a lawyer's get-up. The Uttar Pradesh Police had registered charges against Yadav under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 and 307. (ANI).

