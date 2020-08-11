New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Local gangster Sunny alias Nandi, who was released from jail on interim bail for medical treatment, was found partying with 40 people in south west Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

On Saturday, police received information that a party was being organised at Shree Shyam Vakita in village Pochanpur, Dwarka by Sunny's associates. It was also the same day the gangster was released on bail.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Sunny is an accused in a murder case.

Later, police conducted a raid and detained 37 people. Sunny and few others managed to escape from the spot, they said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

Police recovered five illegal firearms from Mahesh Sehrawat (24), Keshav Lamba (26), Birju (31), Neeraj (28) and Sajjan (26). These five people, having previous criminal records, were booked under the Arms Act, the officer said.

The gangsters are members of Naveen Khatti gang of Village Mitroan, Najafgargh, he said.

They had gathered to celebrate the release of Sunny, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)