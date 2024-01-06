Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Crime Branch unit of Pune City police has arrested eight people in connection with the murder of the gangster Sharad Mohol.

Police suspect that the killing was the fallout of a dispute related to land and money.

Also Read | US Horror: Nurse Allegedly Replaces Fentanyl IV Bags With Tap Water in Oregon, 10 Dead.

After the arrest, an FIR was registered at Kothrud Police Station under sections 302, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the senior police official of the Crime Branch, after the incident, police deployed nine teams and dispatched them to various locations, including Pune City, Pune Rural, Satara, and Kolhapur.

Also Read | India Closed Window It Was 'Foolish Enough' To Open, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Article 370 Abrogation.

Sharad Mohol (40) was allegedly shot and injured by 3-4 unidentified attackers in Pune on Friday afternoon.

He was rushed to a private hospital in the Kothrud area but was pronounced dead, said police.

The police informed that a manhunt is underway and dedicated teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Pune, said, "The firing incident took place around 1.30 pm. Sharad Mohol sustained gunshot wounds. A team each from a local police department and a crime branch have launched a manhunt for the attackers."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)