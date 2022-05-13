Noida, May 12 (PTI) A gangster wanted in over 50 criminal cases in the Delhi National Capital Region was held after a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday evening, officials said.

Mohammed Khalid (33) was allegedly involved in cases of robbery, vehicle thefts and is a key member of a gang active in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida, they said.

"Khalid is a notorious criminal and had at least 51 FIRs against his name at various police stations of NCR. ACP (Noida 2) Rajneesh Verma and SHO Sector 58 police station Vinod Kumar had got inputs about his movement in their area this evening," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"The accused was on a motorcycle with an associate when they were intercepted in Sector 62. A gunfight broke out between the two sides in which Khalid got injured while his associate managed to escape," Singh said.

After he was held, the police took Khalid to a hospital for treatment while search operations have been launched for his associate who has also been identified, the officer said.

An illegal pistol along with some ammunition has been seized from the possession of the accused and his motorcycle has been impounded, police said.

A fresh FIR was being lodged against him at the Sector 58 police station and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

