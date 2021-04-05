Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district has attached the house of a gangster, police said on Monday.

Sonu Sakka had acquired the property worth Rs 20 lakh in Jansath town illegally and it was sealed under the Gangsters Act on Sunday, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav.

He was involved more than one dozen cases of murder and loot, the SP said. PTI

