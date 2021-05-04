Koraput (Odisha) [India], May 4 (ANI): Odisha's Machhkund police on Tuesday arrested three people and seized 1008 kg of ganja near Jalaput village in Koraput.

The value of the ganja is approximately Rs 1 crore.

According to police officials, the ganja was being illegally transported in a jackfruit-laden truck traveling to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing media persons, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjaya Mohapatra said, "Police detained a jackfruit-laden truck traveling to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh which was carrying 1,008 kg of ganja."

"Three persons have been arrested," he added.

The ganja was found packed in several plastic gunny bags in the truck. (ANI)

