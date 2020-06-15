India News | Ganja Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized in Andhra Pradesh, Two Detained

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two men were detained on Monday and 62 packets of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh were seized from their possession in Srikakulam, Ichchapuram police said.

According to the police, the vehicle was stopped at Purushottamapuram check post while the cops were conducting a vehicle-checking drive.

"The police got information that ganja is being smuggled in a lorry that belongs to West Bengal. The police checked every vehicle at Purushottamapuram check post. They found a box hidden behind the driver seat in a lorry. The police immediately seized the lorry and detained the driver and cleaner," Ichchapuram Circle Inspector M Vinod Babu said.

The seized ganja packets each weigh between 10.5 kg to 11 kg.

"On getting reliable information that a vehicle is coming towards Ichchapuram, I, Sub Inspector Satyanarayana, police staff and Tehsildar reached the checkpost. An empty lorry came by 4 pm. We climbed over the lorry and found out that the space between the driver's seat and lorry was filled with 62 packets of ganja. Each weighs 10.5 kg to 11 kg," Babu said. (ANI)

