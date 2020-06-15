Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Ganja Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized in Andhra Pradesh, Two Detained

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:51 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ganja Worth Rs 14 Lakh Seized in Andhra Pradesh, Two Detained

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two men were detained on Monday and 62 packets of ganja worth Rs 14 lakh were seized from their possession in Srikakulam, Ichchapuram police said.

According to the police, the vehicle was stopped at Purushottamapuram check post while the cops were conducting a vehicle-checking drive.

Also Read | Shocking! Woman in Kerala's Ernakulam Dies After Colliding Into Bank's Glass Door, CCTV Video Shows Accident.

"The police got information that ganja is being smuggled in a lorry that belongs to West Bengal. The police checked every vehicle at Purushottamapuram check post. They found a box hidden behind the driver seat in a lorry. The police immediately seized the lorry and detained the driver and cleaner," Ichchapuram Circle Inspector M Vinod Babu said.

The seized ganja packets each weigh between 10.5 kg to 11 kg.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Uttarakhand Rise to 1,845 With 26 New Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

"On getting reliable information that a vehicle is coming towards Ichchapuram, I, Sub Inspector Satyanarayana, police staff and Tehsildar reached the checkpost. An empty lorry came by 4 pm. We climbed over the lorry and found out that the space between the driver's seat and lorry was filled with 62 packets of ganja. Each weighs 10.5 kg to 11 kg," Babu said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement