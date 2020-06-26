Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Vijayawada Task Force police said that they seized a lorry carrying 546 kg of ganja worth Rs 27.3 lakh in Prakash Nagar here on Thursday.

Two persons -- Eluvalai Venkatesh (33), the lorry owner and Lokanatham Rajesh (30), the lorry cleaner have been arrested.

Also Read | Australia, New Zealand to Host FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

Acting on credible information, police searched vehicles at Prakash Nagar in the range of Nunna Police Station of the district.

They found a lorry going to Tamil Nadu under mysterious circumstances. While enquiring, the police came to know that the ganja was loaded at the highway near Yalamanchili in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read | International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking 2020: Theme, History and Significance of UN Designated Day.

It was being taken to Rayavellore in Tamilnadu via Vijayawada, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)