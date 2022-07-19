Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a bid for a greener future, the administration of Amritsar city has transformed a polluted garbage dump yard at an industrial site into a mini forest.

The area was completely given a recast with plantations done all over, officials said on Tuesday.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: Bengaluru FC Sign Roy Krishna.

The 3-acre land has a wide range of trees planted.

"It is the oldest industrial focal point of Amritsar. In just three months 3-acre of land at the dump yard has turned into a green forest. There are 65 varieties of trees that have been planted here," Additional Commissioner, Income-tax department, Rohit Mehra told ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Dies After Being Given Abortion Pill by Husband.

The city, home to the Golden Temple has high pollution levels. The primary reasons include pollution due to vehicles, subtle burning and straw burning etc.

Earlier, a seminar on "Future Lies in Environment Protection" was held at Chitkara University, Punjab campus, where numerous issues including tree plantations, usage of wastewater management and environment protection were emphasised. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)