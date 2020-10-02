Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Some unidentified people dumped a pile of garbage in front of Hathras district magistrate's Jaipur home on Friday, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raisingh Beniwal said information was being gathered about the incident and efforts were made to identify the miscreants.

Also Read | Sawai Madhopur Alleged Rape Case: Five Including Ex-BJP Mahila Morcha Leader Arrested by Rajasthan Police.

It is not known who was present at Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar's home in Vaishali Nagar area here, police said.

The incident comes amid protests over the alleged gang-rape and death of a woman at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Transgender Candidate Neha Kinnar of Morena District Confident of Winning.

The 19-year-old was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)