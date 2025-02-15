Dehradun, Feb 15 (PTI) A two-day book fair to be held at a central university in Pauri district was cancelled after some student leaders allegedly objected to books on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and B R Ambedkar being put on sale there, according to sources.

However, Student Union President Jaswant Singh Rana, who is affiliated with the RSS student wing ABVP, said they did not object to 'Kitab Kauthik' because of the books that would be sold, but because the fair would have "distracted" students during the ongoing exam season.

The book fair was to be held on the Birla campus of the HNB Garhwal University, the only central university in Uttarakhand, in Pauri district from Saturday.

Hem Pant, the organiser of the fair said, "We cancelled the fair after coming to know about the angry reaction of the university's students union. It was going to be the 13th edition of the fair. The purpose of the initiative is to initiate young students into the world of books. Our theme this year was 'Reduce Screen Time Read More Books'."

Pant is an engineer-turned-cultural activist who heads an organisation called "Creative Uttarakhand", which organises the fair.

He said that after the students union's objection, the organisers decided to shift the event at the Ramlila ground on the same dates, but the RSS did not let them saying they had booked the venue for their "Chhatra Ekatrikaran" programme on those dates.

"We finally decided to cancel the fair as we did not have to prove anything. Our purpose is just to stimulate an interest among young students for books. We have already held 12 fairs in Tanakpur, Baijnath, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Dwarahat (twice) , Bhimtal, Nanakmatta Sahib, Haldwani, Ranikhet, New Tehri and Pantnagar," Pant said.

The student leaders allegedly had objections to books on Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar being put on sale at the fair, sources said.

Reacting to this, Pant said the choice of books on display or sale at the fair is the prerogative of the publishers who are invited to the fair. "We have no role to play in that. Moreover, it is up to the readers to decide which book they want to read and which they don't, " Pant said.

However, when contacted, students' union president Jaswant Singh Rana said, "The fair coincided with examinations currently being held in the university. It would have distracted students due to which the student union had expressed its objection to the cultural and other programmes being held under the guise of 'Kitab Kauthik'... This was likely to cause disturbance to the students."

When asked whether the Union had any objections to some books to be put on sale at the fair, Rana denied saying, the Union's sole point of objection was the fair potentially disturbing students preparing for the exams which are already underway.

"Popular folk singers like Narendra Singh Negi, Madhuri Barthwal and Basanti Bisht were also invited to perform at the fair which would have distracted the students. If the organisers had kept their dates flexible and deferred it instead of cancelling it, it could have been held," Rana said.

However, a section of students also protested at the university on Friday against the cancellation of the fair.

The protesting students said they were waiting for the book fair for a long time, but the university cancelled it under the pressure of some student leaders. This has hurt the students' feelings, they said.

