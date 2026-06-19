India News | 'Garvi Gurjari' Achieves Record Sales of Rs 43.07 Cr in 2025-26, Taking Gujarat's Handloom, Handicraft Heritage to New Heights

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gujarat's handloom and handicraft products reflect the state's rich culture, creativity, and artisan craftsmanship. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Government is continuously working to give traditional arts a new identity, wider markets, and greater economic strength.

In these efforts, 'Garvi Gurjari', operated by the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, is playing a significant role, according to a release from the Gujarat CMO.

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Garvi Gurjari has created a new milestone by recording its highest-ever sales of Rs 43.07 crore during 2025-26, marking the first time in its 53-year history that it has achieved such a record. Looking at the figures of the last five years, Garvi Gurjari has elevated Gujarat's handloom and handicraft sector to new heights with total sales exceeding Rs 123.88 crore.

This includes sales of Rs 11.50 crore in 2021-22, Rs 12.00 crore in 2022-23, Rs 25.20 crore in 2023-24, Rs 32.09 crore in 2024-25, and Rs 43.07 crore in 2025-26. This achievement shows that with the right direction, strong policy support, and access to modern markets, traditional art can become a strong contributor to economic growth. Beyond sales figures, it reflects the confidence, skills, and hard work of thousands of artisans, the release said.

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Under the leadership of CM Patel, Garvi Gurjari directly supported artisans economically by purchasing products worth Rs 16.01 crore from approximately 8,000 artisans associated with it during 2025-26. Sales worth Rs 20.77 crore were recorded through 22 emporiums operating within and outside the state, while various fairs and exhibitions held across India and abroad generated sales of Rs 22.30 crore.

This achievement shows that Garvi Gurjari is no longer just a regional brand, but is becoming a recognised symbol of Gujarat's art and handicrafts in India and abroad.

The state Government has undertaken several important initiatives with a strong focus on artisan empowerment. Artisans are being provided training in modern designs, new technologies, and market-driven skills. Simultaneously, improved marketing platforms are being made available so that their creations receive fair value and wider recognition. These efforts are playing a vital role in connecting traditional art with modern lifestyles and global markets, the release said.

Garvi Gurjari's greatest contribution lies in not only preserving traditional art but also adapting it to modern requirements and market demands, thereby enhancing both its utility and demand. Equal opportunities for artisans from rural and urban areas have led to increased incomes and brought positive changes to their quality of life.

For 2026-27, the State Government and the Corporation have undertaken even more ambitious plans. Priority will be given to providing artisans with advanced technical training, developing new and attractive products, ensuring extensive procurement of products, and expanding access to new markets through greater participation in national and international fairs.

The Government's objective is to continuously enhance artisans' income, employment opportunities, and social recognition, the release said.

Dharmishtha Chudasama, an embroidery artisan from Ahmedabad, says she has been associated with Garvi Gurjari for many years. Earlier, her products were sold only in local markets, but through fairs and exhibitions organised by Garvi Gurjari, her craft has now reached several states across India besides Gujarat.

She says Garvi Gurjari purchases her products and sells them through emporiums across the country, which makes her proud. Direct interaction with customers during exhibitions has also helped her receive customised orders. As a result, her family's financial condition has improved significantly.

An official of the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited, Gandhinagar, stated that Garvi Gurjari remains committed to the upliftment of artisans. Artisans are encouraged through product procurement, marketing support, and opportunities to participate in prestigious exhibitions. At the same time, skill development training and design development workshops are helping artisans become more competitive in line with modern market demands. Garvi Gurjari is committed to strengthening the livelihoods of Gujarat's talented artisans, according to a release.

Today, Garvi Gurjari is more than a brand; it is a symbol of Gujarat's rich art, culture, and artisan talent. Through strong government policies, effective leadership, and the hard work of artisans, Gujarat has shown that "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" is not just a slogan, but a successful model of development while preserving heritage. (ANI)

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