India News | Gas Cylinder Explosion at Hyderabad Fast-food Outlet Leaves One Injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): One person was injured after a commercial gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food centre near the Municipal Office in Hyderabad's Kapra area on Monday morning, fire officials said.

According to fire department personnel, the high-intensity explosion occurred at around 5:20 AM. The impact of the blast caused several items and structures inside the fast-food shop to collapse.

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A passerby, who was walking in front of the establishment when the incident occurred, sustained injuries due to the explosion.

The injured pedestrian was quickly evacuated from the site and shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. It is reported that the victim is currently in a stable condition.

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The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Kusaiguda Police Station in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Further investigation into the cause of the blast is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in the national capital, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi on Saturday.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm.

He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.

The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, Shahdara DCP said, "... At around 1:30 pm, Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at House No. 4332, Gali No. 9, Ajit Nagar, Gandhi Nagar. After reaching the spot, they found people trapped on the first floor. They rescued a woman, children, and husband, took them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing."

According to the DCP, the likely cause of the blast was a leaking gas cylinder pipe.

"The staff's timely action prevented a major tragedy. The likely cause was a leaking gas cylinder pipe. Despite no PCR call being made, the beat staff noticed the fire and responded immediately," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)