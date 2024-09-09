Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A major tragedy was averted when the driver of the Kalindi Express train on its way to Bhiwani in Haryana applied emergency brakes and brought the vehicle to a stop after spotting a gas cylinder placed on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh.

The train was travelling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani in Haryana when the incident happened at nearly 8 pm near the crossing of Munderi village near Kanpur between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations.

Also Read | Rajouri Encounter: 2 Terrorists Neutralised As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Harish Chander, the train driver spotted the cylinder around 8:30 pm and immediately applied emergency brakes. "The cylinder rolled off to the side, and the train halted," Chander said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was alerted and conducted an initial investigation of the site before informing local police. "A damaged cylinder and other objectionable materials were found at the site," Chander added. Senior officials, along with forensic teams, are on the ground to investigate the incident further.

Also Read | Neral Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Her Husband and Their Son Found Dead With Head Injuries As Triple 'Murder' Rocks Navi Mumbai, Probe Launched.

"All angles are being probed, and a detailed investigation is underway," Chander said. The obstruction has been cleared, and train services have resumed. Authorities are trying to understand the motive behind the incident, ensuring safety measures are in place across the area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)