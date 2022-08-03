Anakapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): About 50 people were shifted to hospital after they fell ill due to gas leak at a company in Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. Employees ran out from the company due to panic.

"The gas leak reportedly took place at the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway at the premises. More details awaited," SP Anakapalli said. Some women employees were rushed to local hospital for treatment.

Earlier in June, about 178 women workers fell sick after a gas leak at a laboratory in Atchutapuram area of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. More patients were admitted to hospital later for treatment. Following the incident, Andhra Pradesh government set up a joint committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak. (ANI)

