Kannur (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) A tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas, which was reportedly on its way from Mangaluru in Karnataka, overturned after colliding with three vehicles in Kannur district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As many as nine persons including the driver of the tanker suffered minor injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The driver of the speeding tanker lost control and the vehicle overturned when it entered the Pazhayangadi bridge here, police said.

As per preliminary investigation, there was no gas leak, they said.

Traffic in the area could be restored only after bringing another tanker from Mangaluru to refill the gas.

According to local people, the mishap happened around 1.30 am.

The tanker first hit a tempo traveller and then collided with two cars before coming to a stop.

Eight persons, travelling in the tempo traveller, suffered minor injuries.

