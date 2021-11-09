New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries.

"We need the ideas and leadership of the people who are closest to the global health challenges we're working to address," Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman was quoted as saying in a statement.

The announcement of an initial commitment of USD 50 million to support science and innovation in low- and middle-income countries was made at the 17th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting.

