India News | Gaurav Gogoi Condemns Nalbari Murder, Urges Stronger Action for Women's Safety

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Reacting to the murder of Madhurjya Barman in Nalbari and the horrific attack on a young girl named Mridumudra Deka, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi has strongly condemned the incident.

He also urged society to become more vigilant in the interest of ensuring women's safety.

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In a statement, Gogoi said, "The tragic incident that took place in Nalbari has deeply saddened not only us but also the people of Assam as a whole."

Wishing a speedy recovery to the young girl who sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, Gogoi prayed for her quick return to good health and normal life. At the same time, expressing profound grief over the untimely death of Madhurjya Barman, who tragically lost his life in the attack, Gogoi prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

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Highlighting society's responsibility to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, Gogoi stated, "It is the responsibility of all of us to make our society safer and more secure for our mothers, sisters, and daughters."

He also urged women and young girls to remain courageous and assertive. He said that if any woman or girl faces harassment, threats, or abuse in society, she should immediately take firm legal action. There should be no fear or hesitation in seeking justice.

Referring to the gruesome murder in Nalbari, Gogoi emphasised that society must learn from this tragic incident. He called upon every citizen to work collectively towards building a more vigilant, responsible, and proactive society to ensure the safety and security of women in the days ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)