Noida (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the district's infection tally to 12,373, official data showed.

The number of active cases stood at 1,637, down from 1,723 on Friday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 206 more patients got discharged during the period, as the total number of recoveries reached 10,685, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 51 COVID-19-linked deaths with a mortality rate of 0.41 per cent, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients reached 86.35 per cent, up from 85.52 per cent on Friday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 32nd in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 57,086 active cases across UP on Saturday. So far, 3,20,232 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,517, the data showed.

The state's average recovery rate stood at 83.64 per cent, up from 82.86 per cent on Friday, according to government officials. PTI KIS

