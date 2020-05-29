India News | Gautam Buddh Nagar Reports Sixth COVID-19 Death, 9 New Cases

Noida (UP), May 29 (PTI) A 90-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, becoming the sixth coronavirus-linked fatality here, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Noida Sector 40, the man was admitted to the Sharda Hospital, a dedicated private COVID-19 facility, on Wednesday where he died the next day, the officials said.

"He was referred from another private hospital and had tested positive for COVID-19 by a private lab. His report was being counter-checked for COVID-19. He died of acute respiratory infection with severe sepsis on May 27. He was a known patient of diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Meanwhile, nine more cases were recorded in the district, taking its COVID-19 tally to 387, the officer said.

Also, 28 patients were discharged on Friday after recovery from the novel coronavirus infection, Dohare said, adding that 25 of them were admitted to the Sharda Hospital while three were at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

This is the highest single-day discharge of COVID-19 patients in the district so far, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western UP has earlier recorded five deaths, all of them males aged above 60 years, according to the officials.

