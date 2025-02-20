New Delhi [India] February 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has officially appointed the Chief Minister of Delhi and her cabinet, with a gazette notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs confirming that the appointments will take effect once they are sworn in.

In a ceremony at the Ramlila Ground in the national capital on Thursday morning, Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Delhi. Along with her six others ministers were sworn in on the advice of the Chief Minister.

"The President is pleased to appoint Mrs. Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date she is sworn in," read the gazette notification by Home Affairs.

Earlier today, she also thanked the people of Delhi for electing her as a leader in the assembly.

The six other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who were also appointed as ministers; Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present on the occasion, along with CM and deputy CMs of other states.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders were also present at the spot.

Having risen from the ranks and served Delhi in different organisational capacities and as a councillor, Rekha Gupta, 50, is familiar with the issues and problems of the national capital.

With the BJP's election manifesto containing a slew of promises, the first-time MLA from Shalimar Baghshe is expected to hit the ground running and adopt a hands-on approach.

She is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Shiela Dikshit, and Aatishi. The national capital has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, ousting the Aam Aadmi Party from power. (ANI)

