Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Through the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) to be held from February 19-21, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to open avenues of employment for over 20,000 young individuals in Ayodhya.

Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya has undergone a transformative journey towards development, making it an appealing destination for investors.

Investments worth more than Rs 10155.79 crore are proposed for Ayodhya at the GBC on February 19. Notably, in the tourism sector alone, proposals totalling more than Rs 3,129 crore have been received. Here, the maximum investment of Rs 3,000 crore is being made by The House of Abhinandan Lodha Group, according to press release by the Chief Minister's Office.

The proposed investment and employment creation under GBC@IV to be held on February 19 include housing-3409 crore, tourism-3129 crore, Animal Husbandry-14 Crore, AYUSH-15 crore, Cooperative-57.37 crore, Dairy Development-150 Crore, Additional Sources of Energy-107 crore, Medical Education-48.15 crore, MSME-189 crore, Forest-575 crore, Higher Education-505 crore, Horticulture-445 crore, IT and Electronics-100 crore, Technical Education-113 crore, UPSIDA-1230 crore and Secondary education-70 crore.

The proposed Employment Generation includes 535 people in the housing sector, Tourism-6396, Animal Husbandry-93, AYUSH-100, Cooperative-100, Dairy Development-285, Additional Sources of Energy-50, Medical Education-327, MSME-1775, Forest-675, Higher Education-630, Horticulture-6200, IT and Electronics-500, Technical Education-598, UPSIDA-1320 and Secondary education-200.

Top 10 companies investing in Ayodhya are The House of Abhinandan Lodha-3000 Crore, Pakka Limited-550 Crore, Crescendo Interiors-500 Crore, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayana University-480 crores, Amrit Bottlers Private Limited-250 Crore, Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. (Taj Group Hotel)-176.26 crore, Sibon Technologies Ltd UK-175 crore, Shriram Krupa Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (Marriott Group)-155 crores, Panache Dream World LLP-143 crore and PECS Infra Pvt. Ltd.-107 crores.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha is expected to employ 100 people, Pakka Limited-600, Crescendo Interiors-100, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayana University 480, Amrit Bottlers Private Limited 200, Bhardwaj Global Infraventures Pvt. Ltd. (Taj Group Hotel)-100, Sibon Technologies Ltd UK-50, Shriram Krupa Hotels Pvt. Ltd. (Marriott Group)-150, Panache Dream World LLP-178 and PECS Infra Pvt. Ltd. is expected to give employment to 50 people. (ANI)

