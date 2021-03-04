Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said in the Assembly that one has to do value-based politics to get the post he holds currently, as he accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading.

It was in July last year that Gehlot's government had plunged into a crisis after Sachin Pilot, along with loyalist MLAs, revolted. The month-long crisis had ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to a discussion in the Assembly on the 2021-2022 Budget, Gehlot said former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had enacted anti-defection law to stop horse-trading of public representatives, which was strengthened later.

But, horse-trading has started again as BJP leaders have specialisation in finding a lacuna, he said.

Facing the BJP legislators sitting in front rows, Gehlot said, "Your party people made repeated attempts to bring down the then government of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. But, we said that we do not get into these things."

"To become chief minister one has to do value-based politics... If you do not do value-based politics, then you will not be able to become chief minister, whether it is a politician sitting at the Centre or you sitting here. No one will not be able to become a chief minister," he said.

