Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday instructed officials to constitute 2,000 gram sewa cooperative societies in the next four years so that crop loans, fertilisers and seeds are easily available to farmers.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of various departments.

The chief minister during the meeting instructed the officials to set up custom hiring centres under the Centre's Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme so that agriculture equipment are easily available on rent in different crop cycles.

He said more and more cooperative societies should be linked to these custom hiring centres.

Gehlot instructed the officials to expedite the process of disbursing Kharif crop loan to farmers.

The chief minister asked them to decentralize procurement of wheat on MSP in a phased manner under the central government's "Decentralized Procurement Scheme" so that more wheat can be procured.

