Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday condoled the death of former union minister Jaswant Singh.

Singh died early today at a hospital in Delhi.

"My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of senior leader from Rajasthan and former union minister, shri Jaswant Singhji," Gehlot tweeted.

He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to his family members and supporters.

Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

