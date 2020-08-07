Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) BJP state president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has lost people's confidence as it has no concern for them.

Poonia said MLAs are enjoying their stay in a five-star hotel in Jaisalmer by revelling in music but have no concern for the people who are suffering due to "misgovernance".

“Congress MLAs are enjoying music in Jaisalmer. They are mocking the public. The governance has totally failed,” Poonia told reporters in the party office here.

He claimed the activities of MLAs clearly show that they have no concern for people.

Replying to a question related to the allegations of phone tapping, Poonia said that few incidents in the past have made it clear that the government gets phones tapped.

He alleged that the state government did not follow the legal procedure for phone tapping and has been doing it illegally.

The Rajasthan police clarified that it did not tap the phone number of any legislator, after a social media message alleged that at least six MLAs holed up in the Jaisalmer hotel have been put under surveillance.

Poonia said the chief minister has not only lost the confidence of people, but has lost faith of MLAs also.

“The chief minister has confined the MLAs to hotels. They are not allowed to go in each other's rooms and this makes it clear that the government is under fear,” he said.

