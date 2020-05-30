India News | Gehlot Issues Instructions for Holding Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to conduct board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams.

Gehlot took the decision in a high-level meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday.

After the decision, the dates of the remaining examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12 will be notified by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure proper implementation of the health protocol released to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic during these examinations.

He said the use of masks and sanitizers by candidates and teachers should be ensured at all examination centers.

Also, there should be strict adherence to the rules of social distancing at the examination centres and during the examination, he said.

Suggesting an increase in the number of examination centres as per the requirement, Gehlot said that school buildings in which quarantine facilities are being operated, should be sanitized according to the protocol before the examination.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Niranjan Arya, and School Education Secretary Manju Rajpal besides other officials.

