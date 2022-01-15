New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti and Loksabha MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday attacked the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for suppressing a sensitive matter like the Alwar rape case.

In a series of tweets with a video shared by Shekhawat, the Collector of Alwar could be seen questioning the girls who came to his office to protest against the Alwar rape case.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Stands in ‘Very Poor’ Category Today, AQI Stands at 339.

"The collector of Alwar is threatening the daughters who have come to protest against the cruelty that has happened to an innocent. Trying to scare them by asking for their father's mobile number. Collector sir, who is sitting above you, from whom we can complain against you, please tell his number too!" tweeted Shekhawat.

Intensifying his attack on the Congress, he further tweeted, "Any senior officer will try to suppress such a sensitive matter only when the order is received from the government. Gehlot ji is trying to cover up this episode through the administration because now questions are being asked to Priyanka Vadra".

Also Read | India Reports 2,68,833 New COVID-19 Cases, 402 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 6,041.

"The responsibility of law and order in the district is yours, on the contrary, you should answer to these girls that how such a horrific incident happened? This is the condition of the administration of Rajasthan. They cannot take any action against rapists, but are able to suppress the girl," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Rajasthan police said that no evidence has been found in the Alwar rape case so far and the possibility of a sexual assault is less according to the ongoing investigation of the case in which a specially-abled minor girl was allegedly raped and abandoned near a flyover

The minor girl was found in an abandoned condition on the Tijara flyover in Alwar, Rajasthan. She was found bleeding and was admitted to a hospital. The girl underwent surgery after which she was declared healthy and stable.

The Alwar Police has decided not to consider it as rape on the basis of the forensic report. A case was registered in this matter at the Malakheda police station.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam had said, "On the basis of technical evidence and video received by police, rape survivor is seen walking on Tijara flyover (incident spot), looking healthy. Doctors stated that her medical examination suggests no injury in her private parts."

Following the incident on January 11, a prima facie case was lodged. As per the probe, the girl (alleged rape survivor) boarded the auto from her village to the city (Jaipur) all alone. There were only fellow passengers in the auto, and throughout she looked fine", she added.

The SP had also said that she has got door to door footage and evidence of the girl till she came to the Tijara gate from her house. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)