New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): BJP leader Sambit Patra on Friday alleged that the wife and family of the then SOG head Anil Paliwal has business connections with the family of Ashok Gehlot.

"The manner in which Ashok Gehlot is working in Rajasthan with politicised bureaucracy, corruption and vendetta was exposed by media today. It was exposed that the wife and family of the then SOG head Anil Paliwal has business connections with the family of Ashok Gehlot," he said.

He said Paliwal's wife is the promoter of the hotel where the Congress MLAs had been staying.

"Anil Paliwal's wife is the promoter of Fairmont Hotel, where Congress MLAs have been staying and the partner of Vaibhav Gehlot - Ashok Gehlot's son - RK Sharma is associated with this hotel. A political and corrupt plot is before everyone," he said.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot came out in the open.(ANI)

