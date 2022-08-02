Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his scheduled tour to Udaipur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad on August 3 and 4 owing to his ill health, an official source said.

The source said doctors advised Gehlot rest for the next two to three days following a complaint of a viral infection.

Consequently, he said the CM's upcoming tour to Udaipur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad on August 3 and 4 has been cancelled.

