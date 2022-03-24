Faizabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Thursday presented the President's colours 'Nishan' to the newly raised Infantry battalions during a colour presentation parade at Dogra Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

20 DOGRA and 21 DOGRA were the two newly raised infantry battalions.

"General MM Naravane #COAS presented the "President's Colours" #Nishan to newly raised Infantry Battalions, 20 DOGRA & 21 DOGRA, during an impressive Colour Presentation Parade held at the DOGRA Regimental Centre, #Faizabad," Indian Army tweeted.

The Colour Presentation Parade was also witnessed by General NC Vij (retd) former COAS & Honorary Colonel of The Dogra Regiment, Army Commanders of Southern Command & Central Command along with a large number of serving and retired personnel.

After reviewing the parade, the Army Chief appreciated the rich traditions of the Dogra Regiment in all spheres of military activities including operations, training and sports. The COAS also complimented the newly raised units for their remarkable performance within a short period of time and conveyed his best wishes to all ranks to serve the Nation with pride.

General Naravane also interacted with the National Cadet Corps Cadets and school children on the occasion.

"General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with enthusiastic #NCC Cadets & School Children on the occasion of Colour Presentation Ceremony at DOGRA Regimental Centre, #Faizabad," tweeted the Army. (ANI)

