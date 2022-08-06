New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the next few days in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

A moderate spell of rainfall was reported from several areas of the national capital, including Mayur Vihar, Burari and parts of Noida on Saturday.

After rainfall, waterlogging was also reported in many areas.

While the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, the minimum temperature settled at 26.3 degrees Celsius, another notch below the normal, as per an IMD bulletin.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Owing to the rainy season, the air quality in the national capital has improved due to which its air quality index is resting between the 'good' and 'satisfactory' categories from the earlier 'very poor' category for the past few weeks.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory category at 73 around 7 pm, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI ABU

