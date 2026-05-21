India News | Geneva: JP Nadda Highlights Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India, Says AI Must Be Shaped by Ethical Oversight, Commitment to Equity

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda during his address at an event held in the World Health Assembly in Geneva emphasised that while Artificial Intelligence presents immense opportunities for advancing healthcare delivery, it must be "shaped by sound regulation, rigorous research, ethical oversight, and a deep commitment to equity so its benefits reach every citizen".

Nadda said this in his address at a side event on "Artificial Intelligence in Health: Laws, Ethical Oversight, Research and Equity" during the 79th World Health Assembly, Geneva.

Also Read | Calling Husband 'Impotent' Not Defamation if Backed by Medical Proof, Says Allahabad High Court.

Addressing a distinguished gathering of global leaders, delegates, experts and policymakers, Nadda highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping healthcare systems, governance frameworks, economies and the lives of citizens across the world.

The Union Health Minister stated that India had laid a strong digital foundation over a decade ago under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015. He noted that the initiative aimed to "transform India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy, preparing India for future technologies, including AI."

Also Read | Falta Assembly Election 2026: 20.47% Voting Till 9 AM in West Bengal; Trinamool Congress Polling Agents Missing From Booths.

Nadda further underlined that India's National Health Policy of 2017 envisioned an integrated, interoperable, inclusive and scalable digital health ecosystem. Building upon this vision, the Government launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in 2021 along with consent-based digital health data frameworks, enabling the creation of quality health data.

The Union Health Minister stressed that digitisation and data alone are insufficient to achieve better health outcomes and that sector-specific governance frameworks are essential for safe and responsible deployment of AI. In this context, he highlighted the launch of the Strategy for AI in Healthcare for India (SAHI) during the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

He described SAHI as "the first comprehensive strategy emerging from the Global South, guiding India's healthcare journey in an ethical, transparent and people-centric manner."

Highlighting India's unique scale and diversity, the Union Minister noted that the country is governing AI for 1.4 billion citizens across 22 official languages and varying levels of healthcare access.

He cautioned that while AI has the potential to bridge healthcare gaps, it could also deepen inequities if not designed responsibly.

To address this challenge, Nadda spoke about the creation of BODH - Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI - which ensures that AI solutions deployed in India are benchmarked against real-world datasets so that they perform safely and equitably for every Indian everywhere.

Calling for greater international collaboration, the Union Health Minister stated that no country can address the challenges and opportunities of AI in isolation.

He emphasised India's commitment to working with global partners to strengthen trusted and interoperable health data ecosystems, promote collaborative research, advance ethical AI development and collectively address shared healthcare challenges.

Nadda emphasised that innovation must be guided by regulation, scale must be earned through trust and technological advancement must remain anchored in equity, ethics and public good.

Union Health Minister said that the future of AI in healthcare would not be written by algorithms alone, but by the collective choices of governments, institutions and societies. Referring to Prime Minister Modi's vision, he stated that India believes not merely in "Artificial Intelligence" but in "All-Inclusive Intelligence," and called upon the global community to ensure that AI becomes a force for global good. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)