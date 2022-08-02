Ahmedabad, Aug 2 (PTI) Ghazal and playback singer Manhar Udhas joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its membership drive on Tuesday.

Udhas (79) was inducted into the party by state BJP chief C R Paatil at the party's Gandhinagar office.

Paatil also launched the singer's 36th ghazal album 'Aasman' on the occasion, a BJP release stated.

Udhas said he has been a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will try his best to serve people in whatever way possible.

"I am happy that I am joining Narendra Modi's party. I have been a fan of Modi ji. My only purpose in joining the BJP is to contribute to the work being carried out by the party and Modi ji. As I am an artiste, I will also write and sing songs for the party," he told reporters.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in Gujarat in December.

