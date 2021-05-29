Ghaziabad, May 29 (PTI) The Ghaziabad administration on Saturday said a total of 65 persons were found infected with black fungus in the district and one of them has died of it.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said out of the 65 infected, 31 have been cured while 33 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungal infections, died of his ailments, the doctor treating him said earlier on Saturday.

"The man was under treatment but passed away due to toxaemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," Dr B P Tyagi, an ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area, told PTI.

Ghaziabad hospitals treating people with black fungus infection, meanwhile, were asked to keep the district administration apprised of the count of patients with the fungal infection and if they need Posaconazole injections for their treatment.

Referring to the black fungus infection protocol decided by medical authorities, the district administration also asked doctors to use the injection only in emergency cases.

“Count of the patients to whom they want to inject it has also been sought by the administration so that injections may be provided to the concerned hospital,” Ghaziabad District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Sold under brand names Noxafil and Posanol, Posaconazole is a triazole antifungal medication, available in both tablets and oral suspension forms, besides injections, said a doctor, adding it is a costly injection, with each of its vial costing over Rs 20,000.

