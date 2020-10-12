Ghaziabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The district magistrate here on Monday directed all departments to take preventive measures to check air pollution.

From October 15, a graded response action plan (GRAP) will be applicable in the whole district under which stricter measures to curb air pollution during winter will be initiated, said DM Ajay Shankar Pandey.

He told PTI that diesel generator sets can be used only for emergency services.

He said officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation have been directed to start night patrolling to check stubble burning.

He also directed for mechanised sweeping and sprinkling of water to settle down the dust.

Coal or wood furnaces (tandoor) in hotels and restaurants will not be permitted, only gas operated ovens can be used, he said.

Pandey said in compliance with orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), a raid was carried out in Hindan Vihar Colony where five illegal scrap melting units and godowns were sealed on Saturday.

