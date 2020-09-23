Ghaziabad, Sep 23 (PTI) A shop owner and his family members were tied up and thrashed with iron rods by four robbers who fled with cash and valuables worth Rs 9 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused barged into Sanjay Mittal's house in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar on the intervening night of September 22 and 23, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Mittal, who owns a departmental store, his wife Usha and their daughter Rashi were present in the house at the time of the robbery. Their son Mohit had left for Kolkata a couple of days ago.

Mittal told police that his wife Usha was tied up by the accused when she went to the washroom around 3 am.

Upon hearing her cries, Mittal and his daughter rushed to the living room but the two were assaulted by the robbers and they were also tied up, the SSP said.

When the family members resisted the robbery bid, they were beaten up with iron rods, according to police.

The robbers fled with cash, some electronic items and jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, they said.

While leaving the house, the robbers destroyed their mobile SIM cards and locked the door from outside.

Police said they have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and efforts are underway to nab the accused.

